Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Reveals 12-Year-Old Son’s Face On Camera For The First Time -- And Explains Why She Waited So Long!

Kristin Cavallari Reveals 12-Year-Old Son’s Face On Camera For The First Time! And Explains Why!

Kristin Cavallari is finally revealing her oldest son’s face!

On Monday, the Very Cavallari star took to Instagram to make a fall-themed treat. And she had some help from her sous-chef son Camden! Rocking a casual t-shirt and a ponytail, the mom of three told the camera in her Story video:

“Camden just asked if we had any pumpkin spice syrup and I said, ‘No, but I’ll make it.’ It’s way healthier than that s**t at Starbucks.”

On the right side of the frame, you can see her 12-year-old son’s face in clear view for the first time as he excitedly passes his momma a can of pumpkin. See (below):

Kristin Cavallari reveals son Camden's face on Instagram
(c) Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Aww! The little guy looks STOKED for that pumpkin spice syrup! LOLz!

Later addressing why she finally decided that now was the time to reveal his face on social media, the 37-year-old explained:

“He’s a little bit older now and he wants to be on social media, which is the only reason why I showed him.”

The pre-teen chimed in to say “Yeah” in the background, as Kristin continued:

“The only reason I haven’t shown my kids is because I wanted to give them the choice when they got older. [Camden’s] mature enough to make that decision now.”

Seems like a perfectly sensible move to us! What a good momma! As you no doubt know, the Laguna Beach star also shares Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. So, perhaps they’ll both be on camera in another few years, too.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Drop ’em (below)!

[Images via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]

Sep 04, 2024 09:00am PDT

