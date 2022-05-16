Kim Kardashian Covers Sports Illustrated Swimsuit In Super Teeny Thong Bikini: 'In My 40s? Like, That's Crazy!'

Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet… AGAIN!

The 41-year-old reality TV star is officially the focal point of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue! All hail Kim the cover model for bagging one of the industry’s most long-standing and well-known mag spreads!

The sports magazine announced the news on Twitter on Monday morning, revealing to fans that the SKIMS mogul will grace the cover of the 2022 issue. Ciara is set to back her up with a spread in the mag and a secondary cover shot, too, along with model Maye Musk and musical artist Yumi Nu.

Ch-ch-check out SI‘s announcement (below):

Yup, the tea is true… @KimKardashian is our 2022 COVER MODEL! https://t.co/fdnQ3X87Wt — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 16, 2022

Clearly, Kim is the draw!! And her spread looks amazing! Shot by photographer Greg Swales down in the Dominican Republic, Kim’s snaps are futuristic, with one look on a motorcycle while she’s rocking a black Balenciaga bikini and leather pants. Another shot shows her in a nude bathing suit and arm-length gloves. And you can see all of her pics HERE!

This is a big moment for Kim, who joins Beyoncé, Kate Upton, Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks among many other high-profile women who have landed the SI cover.

The reality royalty truly had a moment after being offered the issue. In the accompanying interview, she shared:

“It’s easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it’s not about you anymore. It’s about family. It’s about helping other people. For years you’ll be putting yourself out there…. But you’re going to become a more private person and you’re going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there—the actual narrative, the truth—isn’t by engaging but by doing. But know this. When you get here, to May 2022, you’re not going to be content. You’re still going to be looking for that next ‘it’… And when you find it, you’re going to do it — we’re going to do it — like we always do: to the fullest. I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember just thinking, ‘That was cool!’ But I still didn’t think that I would ever— I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model. And it’s always really young girls. I don’t wanna date myself or sound old, but in my 40s? Like, that’s crazy. I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself.”

The issue also features Katrina Scott, the first visibly pregnant model to be featured in the mag, as well as a number of other women, including WNBA stars Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Te’a Cooper, Nneka Ogwumike, and DiDi Richards in a powerful group spread.

Love it! And congrats to Kim!!

