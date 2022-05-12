Kim Kardashian Shares Kanye West's SAVAGE Critique Of First Outfit She Styled Herself After Their Split!

Kim Kardashian has been put through the ringer by Kanye West recently regarding her fashion choices.

We’re just now learning about one of the hardest parts of the pair’s split, and Kim revealed all on the latest Hulu episode of The Kardashians which debuted on Thursday.

Related: Was Kim Given A FAKE Lock Of Marilyn Monroe’s Hair After Met Gala Moment?!

At one point in the ep, which was filmed in late 2021, Kim can be seen talking to older sis Kourtney Kardashian about the fashion-related pressures she feels. It centered on the outfit she chose for her night out late last year at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards — an outfit Ye did not help her pick out.

Explaining her anxiety about not having the rapper’s incredible fashion sense in her corner after their very public breakup, the SKIMS founder told her sister:

“I got to the point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like, ‘What do I wear?’ I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted [by Kanye] first?’ It was psychologically [hard].”

Of course, we know very well how much of an impact Kanye previously had on Kim’s sense of style! Heck, he even wanted to quit his career and focus on dressing her full-time! So when the split occurred, it was a WRAP on having Ye’s advice and wisdom on her side.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Kim opted to wear a dark brown leather dress to the event with matching gloves (below):

Looks lovely to us!

Or… maybe not?!

Kim shared with Kourt what happened after pics from the event were posted online:

“He called me afterwards. He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

OUCH!

That is HARSH! He couldn’t simply say he didn’t like the look, or something?! Why take it to Marge?? Also in the ep, Kim admits she often relied on Ye to be the visionary for her style sense during their relationship:

“I’ve never really been the visionary. Kanye would come in and be like, ‘Oh, you should do your hair like this. Oh, you should do your makeup like this.’ That’s his love language, clothes. And so I always just trusted in him, but it’s not just about clothes.”

She added:

“That was the last thing we had, really, in common. I’m trying to figure out: Who am I in the fashion world? Who am I by myself? I was always the Kardashians with my sisters, and then I was Kimye, like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye? When I filed for divorce, it’s been 10 months now, and I’m finally just like stepping out, being like, ‘I can do this.'”

It’s obviously a big change for her with the Hurricane rapper out of the picture!

Related: Kanye West Takes Japan With Kim Lookalike GF — And Misses Psalm’s Birthday?!

Later in the episode, the KUWTK alum opened up about knowing when the time was right to file for divorce from the 44-year-old Jesus Walks rapper.

Explaining it to the Poosh founder, Kim revealed she is “very sure now” that her marriage to Ye has been over for a while:

“I knew it had to be done when I filed. Because I just knew it wasn’t the right situation for me. And now, I feel super good.”

That’s understandable! It still took a while for Kanye to step up and sign the divorce papers, though. After Kourt asked about the legal side of it, Kim admitted that she was frustrated by the divorce delay:

“I don’t know. I ask him [to sign the papers] all the time. He says he will and then he’s like, ‘Well, I don’t want a divorce, so I’m not gonna sign them.'”

In a confessional, Kim later reveals that she’s “super protective” of Kanye in spite of it all, and has decided against “sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened.” Nevertheless, the KKW Beauty biz whiz expanded more on her frustrations:

“He’s not here doing the show. Also if I do something on a reality show then it’s like, ‘How dare she talk about it.’ And then he can do a song that’s so creative and expressive. It’s always, like, two different sides are being expressed two different ways. One is respected and one is not.”

Definitely some tension there.

Of course, the divorce played itself out, and now Kim has moved all the way on. But that was still a tricky time — and now we’re really getting good insight into it via Hulu.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Tony Forte/WENN]