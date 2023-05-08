Kim Zolciak-Biermann DIVORCING Kroy Biermann Amid Financial Troubles!

OMG! In a wild twist of events, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has filed for divorce from husband Kroy Biermann amid their major financial troubles!

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star cited the couple’s date of separation as April 30. The pair has been married for 11 years and share four kids together, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The former NFL player also adopted Kim’s daughters Brielle and Ariana, and they took his last name.

The Don’t Be Tardy star claimed the relationship is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” — sounds intense, but it’s actually boilerplate language for divorce filing in Georgia. It does prove she’s serious, though. Kim is now asking for primary physical custody of the kids and joint legal custody. She also wants spousal support and to legally restore her maiden name.

This comes on the heels of an explosive report earlier on Monday that claimed the couple owes over $1 million to the IRS in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also owe their home state of Georgia $15k for unpaid taxes in 2018. Earlier this year, they came scarily close to losing their mansion in a foreclosure auction, so it’s been a hell of a time for the family. We certainly didn’t see this coming, though!

Our hearts go out to the kids wrapped up in this split. We hope the divorce won’t get messy — but considering their money problems, it wouldn’t be shocking if this is just the beginning of a legal battle. Are you surprised by this announcement? Let us know (below)!

