Kim Zolciak Forced Daughter Ariana Biermann To Laser Off Her Freckles At 14! WTF!

Ariana Biermann is making a jaw-dropping and infuriating accusation about Kim Zolciak!

The Next Gen NYC star took to social media on Tuesday to share the OMG story with her followers as she put finishing touches on her makeup, which involves stamping fake freckles on the bridge of her nose and cheeks. According to Ariana, the final step always reminds her of the time Kim got her freckles lasered off against her will when she was only 14 years old! She said:

“Every time I do my makeup, whether it’s a full face or just a little bit, I always put on freckles. Every time I do it, it makes me think of the fact that I would not be putting on these freckles had my mother not have gotten rid of my freckles when I was 14.”

Related: Celebrity Facialist Accused Of Permanently Scarring Woman’s Face!

Ari explained that The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum sent her to “get a facial” at the time. At first, she did not think much of it. And who would? No one expects their own mother to deceive them! The then-teenager probably thought her mother was just being sweet! However, Kim had a trick up her sleeve. And Ariana had no idea what was going on until a friend asked:

“Girl, where are your freckles going?”

The Bravo personality then confronted her “facial girl,” who admitted:

“Your mom told me that you didn’t like them and you wanted me to remove them with the facial, like, lasering them off.”

OMG!

Here’s the thing — Ariana didn’t want them removed ever. As she put it, she “love[d her] freckles.” And no one informed her about laser treatment until it was too late! So nearly a decade later, she has a few freckles left, “more on one side of [her] face than the other.”

When Ariana reminded her momma of what happened on the phone recently, what was her reaction? Kim wasn’t remorseful! No, Ari claimed, “she just started laughing.” Not cool, Kim. Calling her the Don’t Be Tardy alum a “jackass,” she continued:

“Now I add them onto my face because I don’t have them anymore because somebody removed them. I didn’t want them removed. Nobody said. Literally nobody said. So now, I am constantly stamping them on and trying to make them look even remotely like what mine looked like growing up.”

Ariana expressed that she “misses them.” Although she insisted Kim loves her, she called her actions “insane.” We didn’t think it could get worse than Kim and Kroy Biermann spending all of Ari’s money without her knowledge, and then we heard this story. WTF. Listen to it (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ari ♥ (@arianabiermann)

What was Kim’s reaction to the public callout? She brushed off the situation again! She dropped nine laughing emojis in the comments. Take a look (below):

It is so not funny, Kim. And fans aren’t laughing with her. They took to the comments to slam Kim, saying:

“You are stunning! But that’s sad your naturally beautiful freckles was wiped away without your consent at a young age” “I love your heart and your honesty. But this is pretty messed up of your mom, or any mom.” “your mums reaction to this video is sick. you were taken advantage of by someone you should have been able to trust in no way is that funny” “That is the craziest thing that I have ever heard. Who would do that to a child also without consent. You are beautiful! And I remember your freckles, watching you on RHOA” “I am amazed you still have a relationship with her. It shows your awesome character.” “Kim, you know you are wrong for that!!” “She should pay for your freckle sticks for life.. just saying lol”

We agree! It is the least she could do! What are your reactions, Perezcious reader? Go off in the comments!

[Image via Ariana Biermann/Instagram, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]