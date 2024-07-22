King Charles' Horse BITES THE HECK Out Of Tourist! Watch!

If you ever go to the UK, remember these two things: mind the gap, and mind the teeth!

An unlucky London visitor certainly won’t be forgetting her trip anytime soon after a royal run-in with one of King Charles III’s guard horses went horribly wrong! The unnamed tourist went viral after attempting to pose next to one of the royal guards on horseback — but the giant animal wasn’t having it!

In footage circulating around the web, the visitor stood next to the horse for a pic but instead of saying cheese, the horse said CHOMP! The animal quickly looked at the woman before biting down on her arm and pulling her forward. The bite lasted just a second or two before the royal animal released her… But before you go blaming the horse or the guard, note the woman was standing directly in front of a sign that CLEARLY offers the following warning:

“Beware horses may kick or bite! Don’t touch the reins! Thank You!”

We guess she REALLY wanted that pic! She later fell to the ground before local police checked on her. See the shocking viral moment (below):

Yikes!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

