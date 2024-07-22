Princess Catherine Celebrates Prince George’s 11th Birthday With New Portrait! And He Looks SO Grown Up!!

Birthday celebrations are in order for Prince George!

The young prince turned 11 on Monday, and his family honored his special day by sharing a brand new black-and-white portrait of him snapped by his mother Princess Catherine sometime this year. In the photo, he sat alone in a white collared shirt and black blazer while smiling at the camera.

His family simply captioned the photo:

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

Ch-ch-check it out!

Whoa. He looks SO grown up!

We hope George gets up to some fun today! Looks like Kate Middleton has avoided more photoshop controversy by keeping this portrait so simple, too! That was probably smart! Reactions? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]