Game Of Thrones Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Are Expecting Their First Child Together!

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially going to be parents!

The married couple, who famously met and fell in love starring alongside each other on Game Of Thrones, will soon become a party of three. The 33-year-old actress is pregnant and she debuted the news by showing off her growing baby bump for the latest issue of the U.K.’s Make Magazine. Wow, we couldn’t be more excited for the cute pair!

Ursula Lake, a photographer who worked on the cover shoot, took to Instagram and shared one truly stunning pic of Rose wearing a Stella McCartney gown while cradling her midsection.

Related: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Really DID Have A Secret Second Baby!

See it (below):

Gorgeous!

What a lovely shot and the smile on her face really says it all, doesn’t it? With this news, these two join fellow GOT alum Sophie Turner who also became a first-time parent earlier this year with husband Joe Jonas. We guess the Stark pack really did survive, eh? LOLz.

In all seriousness, this is surely happy news for Kit and Rose who were first linked in 2012, got engaged in September 2017, and tied the knot two years later in Scotland in June 2019. During her chat with the British glossy, Leslie declined to share any details about the sex of her baby or when exactly she’s due. However, she did open up about her time on the HBO hit show that brought her and her husband together, calling it “an incredible experience.” Still, these days, she prefers kicking at home with Harington away from the spotlight in their cozy old Tudor manor house in East Anglia, which she jokingly called “the house that Jon Snow built.”

Sounds like the perfect place to bunker down and welcome a child, especially since there seems to be a pandemic baby boom happening right now!

Related: Chrissy Teigen Forced To Cancel Work Commitments Due To Pregnancy Complications

While we wait for more details about the pregnancy, Kit might’ve already given us a clue about he’ll raise his future children based on a recent interview with The Telegraph. He explained to the outlet that his mother, former playwright Deborah Jane Catesby, gave him and his brother a gender-fluid upbringing when they were young:

“I asked for a Mighty Max and she bought me a Polly Pocket. I asked for an Action Man and I got a doll — it was very gender fluid from the word go. And I went with it.”

It’s quite possible he might do the same, especially since he credited those early parenting moves with his current desire to play more progressive characters going forward.

Either way, we’re excited for what’s to come for this growing family! Congratulations again, guys!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]