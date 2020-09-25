Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Really Did Have A Secret Baby! Lance Bass Spills The Tea!

Justin Timberlake… you are the father! But we already knew that. LOLz!

It was widely speculated back in July that JT and Jessica Biel welcomed their second child, a baby boy, earlier in the year — quite a surprise considering no one ever even knew they were pregnant!

The rumor ended up being confirmed by the singer’s pal Brian McKnight shortly after! Now, yet another friend is sharing all the glorious tea!

Former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass happily gushed about their new arrival on Friday — whether he was supposed to keep quiet or not — telling ET:

“The baby is cute of course, it’s Justin and Jessica!”

Bass also revealed he was the first to know, along with members JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, who all share a group chat with the Rock Your Body musician! And as you could probably guess, the newborn has been a hot topic in their message feed!

The 41-year-old singer-turned-podcast host has obviously seen pics of the “cute” kid, but refused to share any other details!! When asked about the little one’s name, Lance replied:

“That’s a good question… Justin would kill me!”

It would be worth it though, right? LOLz! There’s really no doubt anymore the pair’s son, Silas, 5, has a younger sibling!

As we mentioned up top, McKnight’s loose lips were the first to sink Justin and Jessica’s ship when he let slip the couple were home with a “new baby,” explaining to Hollywood Life at the time about JT possibly coming out with new music:

“Having kids and having his family, I think [Justin] took some time to focus on those things because those things are very important. I think if he’s going to do music, he’s going to make sure that that’s secure, and then he’ll bring us into his music…. And being inspired! He just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”

It was pretty shocking news to come out considering the actors had their fair share of being in headlines amid the 39-year-old’s scandal. In case you need a little refresher, Timberlake was caught holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright this past November, later publicly addressing the controversy on his Instagram account.

He wrote:

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love. A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”

Hopefully he and Jess are in a better place! And hey, Justin will get to prove himself as a father twice over now!

Srsly, we wish them happiness as a family of four!

[Image via Jessica Biel/Lance Bass/Instagram.]