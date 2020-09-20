Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism Of Her Friendship With 19-Year-Old Addison Rae!

Kourtney Kardashian wants you all to mind your business when it comes to her friendship with Addison Rae!

The 41-year-old KUWTK star and 19-year-old TikTok sensation have become really close in recent months, but unfortunately for them, a lot of people are bothered by the two hanging out together — and it has everything to do with the 22-year age gap between them!

But the momma of three isn’t going to just sit back and let people talk smack! Kourt clapped back at a critic who left a nasty comment on her latest set of pics with Miz Rae, which were uploaded to Instagram on Saturday afternoon. In the shots, the dynamic duo showed off their sexy string bikins while lounging in a giant pool.

She captioned her post:

“Two more days of summer.”

Gosh, time flies when you’re having fun with your hot, younger BFF! See the steamy pics that caused a stir (below):

Dayum, ladies! Way to bring the heat for these last few dog days of summer!

As we mentioned, users flocked to the post to share their collective confusion and discomfort from seeing the two women half-naked together. See a few reactions here:

“This friendship still weirds me tf out” “i cant imagine what their conversations are made up of” “this frienship is so confusing” “is this friendship not weird with the age difference”

One commenter appeared to stand out from the rest when they wrote:

“Shes 41 and she’s hanging around with 19 year olds in swimming pools.”

But then momma of three immediately clapped back in defense of her hangouts with Addison:

“Do you suggest a better place. I’m looking for ideas …”

Oop! Way to shut that one down, gurl.

We’ll admit, this unexpected pairing did throw us off at first. Although Rae has openly referred to Kardashian as a mentor who teaches her a lot about handling the spotlight, it’s obviously giving fans pause to see them hanging out like this so often. Some have even called it opportunistic of Kourtney to latch on to one of the internet’s biggest rising stars — though we’d argue she doesn’t need any help in the fame department after being part of the biggest reality TV empire to date. But… are they only having thirst trap photo sessions, or what? Because that’s mostly what fans have been treated to these days!

In case you missed it, Addison revealed that she got acquainted with Scott Disick‘s baby momma through YouTuber David Dobrik. Speaking on The Tom Ward Show in July, she explained:

“I met Kourtney through a friend, through David. We surprised Mason [Disick] because Mason liked my videos on TikTok. I kind of just stuck around and we got really close. We started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

She added:

“At the end of the day, I think friendships are just what you make them. What you have, like the time you spend with them, the things you enjoy doing. And if you have things in common, it just makes sense. I don’t think that’s anything to really judge people on. I feel like friendships can range from any age and I feel like everyone can relate to people in different ways.”

Perezcious readers, does this budding friendship make U feel uncomfortable? Or, are people making a big deal out of nothing? What do U think they even have in common, besides fame? Weigh in on this debate (below) in the comments!

