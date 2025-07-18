Got A Tip?

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Hilariously Real After Fan Says She Looks Pregnant In Bikini Pic

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Hilariously Real After Fan Says She Looks Pregnant In Bikini Pic

No, Kourtney Kardashian is not pregnant again — but for some reason, one of her followers thought so!

While vacationing in Portofino, Italy recently, the Lemme founder took to Instagram to share a sexy silhouette. In the pic, Kourt can be seen posing on a yacht, while she takes a selfie in the reflection of a door. You can see the outline of her curves, and a hint of a black bikini, but the shadows make it pretty hard to see her at all.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Kourtney kardashian italy selfie
(c) Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Now, we aren’t sure why anyone would think she’s expecting. From this pic alone, you can tell she’s likely not preggo! Not to mention, hasn’t everyone learned not to speculate about women’s bodies?? It’s 2025, y’all!

Nevertheless, one follower saw differently, and commented under the post:

“You can tell from the bikini reflection photo kourtney is pregnant again”

But the Poosh founder didn’t let this rumor swirl too long. She quickly shut it down in the most relatable way ever! Responding to the fan, she clapped back:

“Or breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life baby!”

We know that’s right! When in Portofino!

See her full post (below):

We love this for Kourt. We hope she had the best time on vacay!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]

Jul 18, 2025 14:30pm PDT

