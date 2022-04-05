Did Kourtney & Travis Not LEGALLY Wed? Conflicting Reports On Marriage License & Details About A Post-Nup Emerge!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s marriage might not be what you’d call “official” just yet!

According to Page Six, the pair known as Kravis are not legally married, despite tying the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony after the Grammys on Sunday.

The outlet claims that “nothing was legal” about the newlyweds’ nuptials because the drummer and Poosh founder apparently never got a marriage license.

An insider familiar with the situation shared:

“They had a ceremony, but on paper it’s not legal yet.”

Hmmm…

The outlet noted that Clark County records for marriage licenses and certificates also showed the couple never applied for or received one — however, a (semi?)-conflicting report was published by TMZ the same day.

A source at the chapel where Kravis tied the knot told the outlet that the venue will only perform the ceremony with a marriage license! So that means they must have had one, right?

However, another source close to the couple apparently told the publication they hadn’t gotten a license, meaning once again that their marriage ceremony was not, in fact, legally binding.

Phew!

Aside from an apparent lack of license, the pair reportedly didn’t sort out the financial aspects of their relationship either, per TMZ. Sources connected to Kravis told the outlet that the couple had started working on a prenup prior to Sunday night’s wedding, but nothing had been signed.

This isn’t a huge deal, though, as the twosome are now planning to sign a post-nup. Seeing as Kourtney is reportedly worth around $65 million and Travis around $50 million, that probably shouldn’t waste too much time — then again, if their marriage really isn’t legal just yet, they might be able to sign that prenup after all…

As we reported, the PDA aficionados went all out Vegas for their ceremony, including securing an Elvis Presley officiant. The duo showed up to Vegas wearing the exact same outfits they wore on the Grammys red carpet hours before, so it really does sound like this was an impromptu decision.

TMZ reported that Kourt and Trav didn’t allow the venue to take any photos — but did bring in their own photographer, as well as their security team. So we should be seeing the pics sooner or later anyway! Sources also told the outlet that the 42-year-old reality star and the 46-year-old musician are planning “several” other celebrations with “lots of fanfare,” so maybe one of those events will be Kravis’ real, legal wedding?

We guess we’ll have to wait and see!

