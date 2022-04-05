New Adorable Details Emerge About Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Unexpected Las Vegas Wedding!

We’re still shocked (in a great way!) about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker opting to tie the knot in such an unexpected fashion!

On Tuesday morning, news broke that the happy couple eloped to Las Vegas the day before and said “I do” in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator. And now, we’re getting more details about the super-late-night ceremony that went down at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Sin City!

Related: How Scott Disick Feels About Kourtney And Travis’ Ongoing Fertility Journey…

According to People, the private wedding ceremony took place after midnight very early on Monday morning in Vegas — at 1:45 a.m. local time, to be exact. Hours earlier, Kourtney and Travis had graced the Grammys red carpet in a stunning show of love, and when they showed up in Vegas, they were apparently wearing the exact same outfits! So clearly this was an impromptu decision, to go get married! Or at least one that they followed through on quickly, and with such passion. Sounds fun!!

One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson explained to the mag how it all went down, revealing the famous couple kept things super quiet right until the moment they pulled up outside the chapel:

“I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.”

A “mandatory” Elvis! Hey, if you’re going to tie the knot in Las Vegas, you might as well get the vintage Vegas experience, right?! Kravis was really leaning all the way into it with this one!

According to Frierson, the ceremony lasted about 30 minutes, and the couple said their vows and made things official. From there, they went out into the driveway, high on love under the bright Vegas lights, and concluded the romantic evening in a heartwarming way:

“They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun.”

Awww!

Now, all KarJenner eyes would appear to turn to Kravis’ family planning thoughts. The couple’s fertility journey appears to be a focal point of the family’s upcoming Hulu streaming series, that debuts next week. And a source previously spoke to ET about the KarJenner fam’s apparent support of the lovely couple regarding the possibility of children in the near future (below):

“[Kourtney and Travis] are open to the idea of having children together and growing their family. Their families are both supportive of it too and just want them to be happy.”

Can’t wait to see what happens from here!

For now, we’re just over the moon that these two tied the knot. Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]