Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Tie The Knot In Las Vegas -- DETAILS!

Surprise! It’s apparently a great week for wedded bliss in the city of sin!

According to TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married early Monday morning following the Grammys! Around 1:30 a.m. local time, Kravis arrived at a chapel in the city of Las Vegas with their security detail and a photographer.

Sources shared the ceremony was extremely private, and they had a marriage license already. It was presented to the chapel’s owner, who was also their witness! And y’all… an Elvis Presley impersonator married them!! Seriously!

Insiders shared with the outlet that this will be the first of many wedding celebrations for the couple, so expect a ton of festivities to come! Can’t say we really expected the nuptials to go down like this, but here we are! And hey, as long as they are happy, that’s all that matters!

Of course, Perezcious readers will recall how the world went into a frenzy in October after Barker popped the question during a beachside proposal in Montecito, CA! The couple has fallen head over heels for each other over the last year, much to the delight of the Poosh founder’s famous fam. But to see them go all the way and get hitched this week seriously brings a tear to our eye!

Love it!

This is Kourt’s first marriage and Travis’ third. He divorced his first wife, Melissa Kennedy, in 2002 after only nine months of marriage. Travis then married Shanna Moakler in 2004, but he filed for divorce in 2006. They share two kids, Alabama and Landon, and a step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

For what it’s worth, this surprise wedding comes right around the same time reports are coming out about Kravis’ apparent baby plans. As we’ve previously noted, the happy couple is keen on having a child together, with pregnancy rumors popping up time and again on social media.

More notably, the forthcoming Hulu streaming series The Kardashians will dive deeper into the pair’s arduous fertility journey. For a while, it seemed as though IVF issues might actually delay the couple’s wedding. But that’s obviously not the case!

Of course, Kourtney has three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — with her ex Scott Disick. It’ll be interesting to see how the Flip It Like Disick star reacts to this wedding news, too, but perhaps that’s another conversation for another time…

What would seem to be very certain here is that Scott did not attend this wedding. No surprise. Few did! But he had only been interested in being tangentially involved if the whole thing were being filmed, anyways, so that’s now out.

Anyways, we are SO happy for this blended family! Congrats Kravis!

