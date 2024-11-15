Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Eva Longoria Clears Up Reason Why She Left USA -- Says It Was Actually NOT Because Of Donald Trump! Feds Claim Diddy’s 55th Birthday Celebration With His Kids Was A Ploy To Influence Potential Jury In Trafficking Trial! Plus MORE Shocking Accusations! Britney Spears' Son Reached Out First! Reunion Was His Idea! Gossip Girl Actress Chanel Banks Blasts Claims She Was Missing – And Makes Explosive Abuse Allegations Against Family Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Gave Her 'Second Chance At Life' After 'Catastrophe' Of Gavin Rossdale Marriage Kourtney Kardashian Packs On PDA With Travis Barker For Birthday Tribute Sharna Burgess Talks Blended Family With Megan Fox -- After Claims Brian Austin Green & MGK Don’t Get Along! Pedro Pascal's Sister TOTALLY Stole The Gladiator II Red Carpet -- WOW! Princess Catherine Reportedly Pushing Prince William To Reconcile With Harry Amid 'Heartbreaking' Rift -- But Meghan Is NOT Happy!  Did Jessica Simpson Catch Eric Johnson Cheating? Source Claims He Was 'Overly Flirtatious'...  Liam Payne Sent D**k Pics To Ex Maya Henry's Family Members -- And Threatened To Release Revenge Porn, Per Legal Docs Brian Austin Green’s Fiancée Sharna Burgess Reacts To Megan Fox’s Shocking Pregnancy News!

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Packs On PDA With Travis Barker For Birthday Tribute

Kourtney Kardashian Packs On PDA With Travis Barker For Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Travis Barker!

The rock star’s wife really showed him with love on Thursday to celebrate his 49th birthday. Sharing a carousel of loved-up pics of the couple kissing on the plane, playing the piano together, and enjoying a snowy wonderland, Kourtney Kardashian gushed:

“Happy birthday to the love of my life.”

Aww!

Related: Kourtney & Travis Threw An ‘Insane’ First Birthday Party For Rocky!

Ch-ch-check out her PDA-filled post (below):

The Blink-182 drummer responded in the comments, writing:

“My best friend, I love you. It’s you forever”

So cute! These two are clearly still head over heels for each other. We hope Trav had a great birthday!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments (below).

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 15, 2024 12:45pm PDT

Share This