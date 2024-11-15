Kourtney Kardashian Packs On PDA With Travis Barker For Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Travis Barker!
The rock star’s wife really showed him with love on Thursday to celebrate his 49th birthday. Sharing a carousel of loved-up pics of the couple kissing on the plane, playing the piano together, and enjoying a snowy wonderland, Kourtney Kardashian gushed:
“Happy birthday to the love of my life.”
Aww!
Ch-ch-check out her PDA-filled post (below):
The Blink-182 drummer responded in the comments, writing:
“My best friend, I love you. It’s you forever”
So cute! These two are clearly still head over heels for each other. We hope Trav had a great birthday!
[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]