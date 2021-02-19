Kourtney Kardashian Gets Scantily-Clad Revenge On Kim For Not Including Her In Sexy SKIMS Shoot!

Now this is how you get your sister’s attention — and everybody else while you’re at it, too!

Kourtney Kardashian was left out of Kim Kardashian West‘s infamously-sexy most recent SKIMS photo shoot, and now, the Poosh founder is letting the world know she probably should have been included!

As you’ll recall, Kim’s photo shoot — which included little sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner — was the talk of the internet last week! Well, for one day at least… one afternoon… Friday afternoon.

Kendall’s part in it even drew some intense Photoshop criticism… yeah… Anyways, the oldest KarJenner girl is getting in on the red-hot look, even if it’s on her own. Ch-ch-check out what Kourtney posted to her Instagram account on Friday morning (below):

Ha!

Love it! And love the caption!

What do y’all think? Will this make Kim regret leaving Kourtney out of the shoot?? Of course, this is far from the first time the two sisters haven’t been on the same page… And something tells us it won’t be the last…

But Kourt’s definitely got the goods, doesn’t she?!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Kim Kardashian West/Kendall Jenner/Instagram]