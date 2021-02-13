Kim Kardashian Recruits Kylie & Kendall Jenner For INSANELY Sexy SKIMS Shoot!

You hear that sizzle, Perezcious readers??

We’d like to say it’s the sound of bacon, but it’s actually the sound of the Tweeternet gawking at the latest Kardashian-Jenner photo shoot.

Kim Kardashian‘s new line of SKIMS Fits Everybody collection is coming out Sunday, February 14, so in true KK(technically still)W fashion, the momma mogul enlisted the sexy power of sisterhood. This time it’s Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner with the world’s most famous reality star, and they are making Valentine’s Day look anything but innocent!!

Ch-ch-check out what has Friday night Twitter trending (below):

Does this make you want to buy your own SKIMS?

[Image via Kim/Kendall/Kylie/Instagram.]