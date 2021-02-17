Kendall Jenner Revealed To Be Surprise Creator Behind 818 Tequila!

Kendall Jenner‘s been far busier than she’s let on.

On February 16, the model announced her latest project via Instagram — crafting her own tequila! And it has already anonymously won awards!

Related: Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome First Child Together

The 25-year-old wrote on her post:

for almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (????) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!

Wow! 3.5 years?! How did we NOT know about this? Well, that’s certainly humble of her to keep the news to herself for so long. Especially when she’s won tasting competitions such as the World Tequila Awards. She’s received accolades in both the Best Resposado Tequila and Best Añejo Tequila categories.

Related: Kendall Jenner Accused Of Photoshopping Skims Bikini Pics

Rightly so, she’s naming her brand 818 — the area code of her hometown (Calabasas, for anyone who didn’t know). Hmm. Kinda sounds like a certain Justin Timberlake and how he named his line 901 after Memphis, Tennessee. But we digress…

Kendall continued on the IG post by adding:

this is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon ????????

Dang! Okay! We so want to try this now!

And here’s the thing: even if she hadn’t anonymously won awards, we’d still be stoked to grab a bottle just to see what Kendall’s liquor was like. But in this case, people who had no idea who she was looooooved the taste — so it’s got to actually be good!

Ch-ch-check out the post here:

But the brunette stunner wasn’t the only one posting about her latest accomplishment. Her proud momma took to social as well and blasted out how proud she was of her daughter!

Kris Jenner tweeted:

Kenny! I am so so proud of you and the years of work and love you’ve put in to @drink818!! So excited for this!!! Everyone go follow @drink818 NOW!! @kendalljenner #DRINK818 #818TEQUILA #repost

Awwww!! Now that is a supportive mother, and we’re so happy to see not only Kendall’s successes but how encouraging Kris is about it!

You can see the post below:

Kenny! I am so so proud of you and the years of work and love you’ve put in to @drink818!! So excited for this!!! Everyone go follow @drink818 NOW!! @kendalljenner #DRINK818 #818TEQUILA #repost pic.twitter.com/kXUNeasd3r — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 16, 2021

So, Perezcious readers, do you think this is all super legit? Sound off in the comments below!

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Instagram]