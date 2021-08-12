Kourtney Kardashian Reveals 10-Minute Workout She Says Is The Secret To A Round Butt!

Kourtney Kardashian is dishing all of her secrets for a fabulous booty!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum took to her Poosh website to reveal how she maintains a “round butt” with a simple 10-minute fitness routine. The workout regimen apparently requires no equipment but includes pilates-inspired moves like side-lying leg extensions with hip abductions, kneeling hydrant kickbacks, quadruped straight-leg hip extension, and more. It also keeps the process simple with super short rotations.

Related: Addison Rae Explains Friendship With Kourtney Kardashian, Calls Her An ‘Amazing Mentor’

Sounds easy, enough?! The reality star wrote in her blog post:

“That’s all you need to reset your workout routine and start your day full of energy. Once you carve out a slot in your morning schedule, it will become second nature, and eventually, you won’t be able to begin your workday any other way.”

We will hold you to that, LOLz! She continued:

“Whether you’re looking to tone a specific area like your arms and butt, or maybe full-body exercises are more your vibe — either way — we’ve got the 10-minute routines for you. No pressure, but depending on your dedication level, you can repeat each routine as many times as you’d like for an extra workout boost. Up to you!”

So basically we’ll be breaking a sweat in no time! The momma of three also rounded up some exercises to achieve “sexy side abs,” “strong arms,” and “lean thighs.” You can ch-ch-check out her workout video (below):

Taking notes, Perezcious readers?? Do you plan on testing out Kourtney’s secret to having a stellar buttocks? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, Adriana M Barraza/WENN]