Addison Rae Explains Close Friendship With Kourtney Kardashian, Calls Her An ‘Amazing Mentor’

Despite their 21-year age gap, Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae apparently have formed such a close bond!

If you didn’t know, fans watched the pair’s unlikely friendship unfold last year when they randomly started appearing on each other’s social media accounts. The two reportedly were introduced by their disgraced mutual friend David Dobrik, who wanted the 20-year-old influencer to meet the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum’s son, Mason Disick.

She told The Tom Ward Show of how their initial interaction came to be at the time:

“I met Kourtney through a friend — through David — and we had surprised Mason because Mason liked my videos on TikTok. We got really close and we started working out together. We did a video on her YouTube of us doing a butt workout and stuff, so that was fun.”

Does anyone else remember this throwback video of Mason and Addison?

Even though Mason eventually got booted off the platform, Addison and Kourtney still maintained their sisterhood and practically became inseparable for a while. Age is but a number, right? And speaking with Access on Tuesday, the actress explained their relationship came so naturally because the two shared similar interests and attitudes about life:

“I think both of us are very honest people, and we like a lot of the same things. It started off with both of us just loving to work out. We were doing that together a lot. She’s just a very real person and honest. She’s been so helpful to me in every way. She’s such a good person to lean on.”

Nothing like having the support of a bestie! The former Louisiana State University student went on to call Kourtney “an amazing friend of mine, amazing mentor and person” before sharing how her upcoming movie He’s All That wouldn’t have been the same without the reality star. She told the outlet:

“I thought it’d be so incredible. We got very fortunate that it ended up working out, and I’m very thankful for her.”

AWW! Take a look at the interview (below):

ICYMI, a reimagined version of the beloved rom-com She’s All That hits Netflix on August 27 and follows a popular high school student who accepts a bet to make a classmate popular by prom. You know, very much like its predecessor! Kourtney signed on for the role of Jessica Miles Torres in the film, which seemingly showcases her and Addison’s close friendship in action. You can ch-ch-check out her brief appearance in the trailer (below):

Reactions to what Addison had to say about her friendship with Kourtney? Are you excited to see them together in He’s All That? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

