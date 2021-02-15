Here's How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrated Valentine's Day Together!

Kourtey Kardashian and Travis Barker are truly living their best life together in their budding new relationship!

And this week, they hit a particularly good high when they celebrated Valentine’s Day together on Sunday night. So great!

The 41-year-old reality TV star and Poosh founder showed off quite a few cute little Valentine’s Day moments on her Instagram Stories throughout the day on Sunday and on into the night. Her Blink-182 drummer beau did the same, too — including what appeared to be Kourt’s own foot and anklet with a diamond bracelet.

And the couple also shared the same fireplace setting at the end of the night, showing off a beautifully relaxed, cozy setting for them to lay back and relax together as the night came to an end. Love it!!

Below, ch-ch-check out some of the highlights from Kourt and Travis’ first Valentine’s Day together:

Awww! Love it!

We’re still missing one big thing, of course — these two still have yet to officially appear on each other’s social media accounts. So we’ll be patiently waiting for that special moment as time goes on! LOLz!

But until then, we sure love what we see here! Such a nice, sweet Valentine’s Day keeping things low key at home. Exactly how they should be spending this time during the pandemic!!!

What do y’all think about Kourtney and Travis getting together, Perezcious readers?! Seems like they sure had a solid Valentine’s Day! Think this couple is here to stay??

Sound OFF with your take on Kourt and Travis down in the comments (below)!

