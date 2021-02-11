Did Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Try To Make It Work Before She Started Dating Travis Barker??

We knew the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was going to be all about the nostalgia, but we never dreamed that would include a full-on reconciliation between exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick!

Well, we dreamed…

The OTP couple have both been romantically linked to other people recently. Scott is dating another 19-year-old, this time one reality TV fans know from the Real Housewives franchise, Amelia Hamlin. And of course Kourtney just began one of the hottest new Hollywood flings with sexy Blink-182 drummer (and fellow devoted parent) Travis Barker.

But of course KUWTK is always a few months behind. So if Kourt and Lord Disick did try again to make it work as a couple before those other relationships started, that could still be in viewers’ future.

And that’s exactly what E! is teasing in the latest clip from Season 20!

In the vid, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian have a very inneresting discussion about their big sis and her estranged baby daddy. Kim says of the co-parents:

“I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch. They were like separate, they weren’t spooning.”

However, she pointed out they could have napped elsewhere or even farther away on the giant couch, saying “they weren’t far away, though, they were close.”

Kendall said what we’re all thinking:

“Do we think they’re hooking up again? I just want them to try.”

Right? We’re sure a LOT of viewers agree they’re meant to be, so it’s nice to see the fam agreeing.

Kim replies:

“I don’t know, maybe. Scott’s single right now.”

Khloé then voices something we’ve long suspected: Kourtney is NOT OK with Scott moving on and never has been:

“If he fully moves on, like has a baby, does that, she’s going to freak out. What’s the harm in trying? The worst that can happen is they’re like, ‘You know what? We don’t vibe with this.'”

Kim of course thinks about the kids first, saying prudently:

“I think they’re afraid that they’re going to mess up their good co-parenting.”

Khloé begins:

“Which could be an option, but…”

But Kim doesn’t even let her finish, jabbing:

“You’re not one to talk.”

Ha! It’s true, Khloé kinda threw caution to the wind in that regard, fully getting back together with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson. But you know what? So far she’s a good argument for giving it a shot because against all odds that seems to be working rather well right now!

Do YOU want to see Kourt and Scott give it another try? What if it goes poorly though? Will this storyline develop any further before the Barker of it all? We’ll have to stay tuned to the final season to find out.

KUWTK premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. EST.

