Scott Disick Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair During Miami Beach Outing With Amelia Hamlin!

Scott Disick is making a major hairstyle change!

This couldn’t have been brought about by his baby momma Kourtney Kardashian choosing to date Travis Barker and make things so public of late, could it?! After all, we do know spurned love sometimes brings about major hairstyle changes… Just saying!

Kourt as catalyst or not, Scott was spotted on Miami Beach on Friday, February 12 rockin’ his brand new platinum hairdo! And it is a sight to see! But the reality TV star looks as unbothered as can be considering his beautiful new girlfriend is right by his side, too!

The 37-year-old popped up alongside his newest gal pal, 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, who was holding her own in a figure-hugging leopard-print two-piece bathing suit as the pair strolled down the beach!

Could those two be enjoying a special Valentine’s Day weekend getaway down to the 305? Love it! Kind of. Also really hate that they are traveling right now even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Like, we get it, they can take a private plane and all that… but why not set a better example and lay low for a few more months?! Ugh!!! The Kardashians as a whole are truly terrible about this and have been for months now… it’s doubly sad to see Scott getting in on the traveling act, too.

Anyways, Scott’s new platinum ‘do is really the thing leading the way on this one, so if you want to see what he looks like with his new hair, click HERE. Crazy, right?! Who knew that this was something somebody would even try in the year 2021 — especially Lord Disick! But with his baby momma goin’ after the pop-punk set now, maybe Scott figured he’d pull a Machine Gun Kelly or something with the platinum ‘do?? Ha! Just kidding!

