Kristin Davis 'Profoundly Sad' To Learn And Just Like That... Is Ending

This one hurts — not just for the fans!

On Friday, Michael Patrick King announced that Sex and the City‘s often-controversial reboot And Just Like That… will be finished after its third season — which is currently airing — wraps up! Whoa — that’s SO soon! It’s a decision he came to after speaking with Sarah Jessica Parker and other execs, who all realized it was time to say goodbye to Carrie and her pals. But not everyone’s ready for the end!

Reacting to the news, Kristin Davis — who plays Charlotte — reacted on Instagram:

“I am profoundly sad. I love our whole beautiful cast and crew. 400 artisans working so hard on our show with deep love. And to our loyal fans, we love you forever and ever. “

Oof. Sounds like she wasn’t as on board with this choice. Bummer! It’s gotta be hard for them all to say goodbye (again) to these beloved characters they’ve played for so long — especially as the show has been getting slammed with backlash! She shared her comments while reposting the official announcement. See HERE.

Reactions?! Are U disappointed by this news?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via HBO Max]