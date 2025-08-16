Kroy Biermann Asks For Custody Of Children -- Says Kim Zolciack Is 'Unstable' & Abusive To Kids!

Divorce back on… Again.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann‘s messy split is continuing — only this time the former NFL star is accusing his estranged wife of abuse! As we’ve been reporting, these two have been going back and forth for a while. Kim even accused Kroy of physical violence at one point, followed by them calling OFF the divorce for a second time in early 2025. But it’s back on now… And messier than ever.

On Friday, Kroy filed for sole physical custody of his and Kim’s four minor kids: twins Kaia and Kane, 11, Kash, 13, and Kroy Jr., 14. In the docs, obtained by US Weekly, the 39-year-old athlete calls Kim a “tormentor and abuser” and asks a judge to act quick for fear of his kids’ “physical, emotional, and mental safety”. Oof.

The docs go on to state right now the pair have worked out a co-parenting schedule, with each of them getting two kids at a time, but Kroy is claiming his baby momma isn’t doing well with that. He says three of the kids are struggling in school, and Kim will often pull them out early:

“There is a noteworthy absence of structure and accountability in the Mother’s home. The split/shared custody arrangement is not in the best interests of the children.”

He went on to say the Real Housewife is “both unstable and unfit as a custodial parent and that the children must be immediately placed” in his sole care. The dad of five is also claiming the kids want to stop moving around in units and want to spend time together without being on separate schedules. He alleged the kids also don’t get “proper parental guidance while in” Kim’s care, and she “frequently leaves them alone or under the care of others for significant periods of time”:

“[Kim doesn’t demonstrate] any ability to provide for the day-to-day care of the children and she shows next to no familiarity with the children’s needs.”

This is all so awful, if true… But it doesn’t even stop there.

The former Atlanta Falcons player said his estranged wife “manipulates the children in an attempt to alienate them from” and subjects them to “emotional and psychological abuse”. He also claimed the guardian put in place to represent the kids amid the divorce would agree with all this.

But the Don’t Be Tardy alum is NOT having it! Kim slammed her estranged husband’s accusations in a statement to the outlet, with a rep saying:

“The claims made in the recent filing are completely false, misleading, and deeply hurtful. Kim has always been, and continues to be, a devoted, loving, and attentive mother who puts her children’s needs above everything else. She has been the primary emotional anchor for her children through this difficult time, ensuring they have a stable home, healthy routines, and unconditional love. Kim has consistently been engaged in their schooling, activities, and therapy, working tirelessly to support their mental health and well-being.”

The rep for the 47-year-old Bravolebrity continued:

“This filing is nothing short of a publicity stunt. Kroy caught word that Kim was filing several motions today, so he tried to get ahead of it by rushing to file this document — and doing so unsealed. Unlike Kroy’s selective and self-serving approach, Kim files all of her documents under seal to protect her children, not to manipulate headlines or public opinion. These accusations are nothing more than an attempt to misrepresent the truth and gain legal advantage. Kim remains committed to co-parenting in the children’s best interests and will continue to fight relentlessly for their happiness, security, and stability.”

Damn…

This is getting ugly, you guys. We mean, it’s been ugly, but this is a whole new level. Reactions?

