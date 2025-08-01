Kim Zolciak‘s gotta pay up!

On Thursday’s edition of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen grilled the Bravo personality on her daughter Ariana‘s claims that she and dad Kroy Biermann spent all her money! And Kim’s response left a lot to be desired!

If you missed it, on her new show Next Gen NYC, the 23-year-old accused her parents of draining her bank account — something she only found out about two years ago! The worst part? She’s not even sure how much was taken — but she knows it’s a lot considering she was working on reality TV since she was just a little kid. She also started doing a bunch of brand deals on social media as a teen influencer, and brands pay big money for that. But she allegedly hasn’t seen a penny of her profits. Not okay!

So, what does Kim have to say for herself? When The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was asked if it’s true she “took all of” Ariana’s “money that she earned as a child,” the reality star tried to deflect, responding:

“Actually, the rug was pulled out from the Zolciaks. Ariana’s money was spent on bills, to be honest. I was left holding the bag for the family.”

Jeez! Not Kim trying to make the family’s financial struggles Ariana’s fault, too! She was a CHILD. It wasn’t her responsibility! BTW, Ari was in the audience for the live taping, and she looked pissed at the topic! Oof!

Kim also owned up to taking some of her 28-year-old daughter Brielle‘s cash, too! She said:

“Brielle paid an electric bill here and there. I have to be so careful, guys. But I was left with nothing, so I had to figure it out, fast.”

Some wording there! Did Brielle knowingly pay those bills? Or was her account used secretly as well? There’s a big difference. Just saying!

Either way, the Don’t Be Tardy lead insisted she will pay her kids back what they are owed, concluding:

“The money I borrowed from Ariana, I paid her back, I’m saying for the bills and stuff. And as far as what she’s made and all that stuff, I don’t have the spreadsheets, but she will be [reimbursed].”

We hope she’s got an accountant on hand who can figure out exactly how much was taken. The girls deserve that!

Watch Kim break her silence on this hot topic (below):

Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

