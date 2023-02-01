Kyle Richards Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs After Fans Deliver Ozempic Allegations!

Kyle Richards is clapping back against overly-intrusive fan allegations!

The 54-year-old celeb jumped on her Instagram Stories over the last few days to share selfies while working hard in the gym. Of course, this comes on the heels of fan claims that the reality TV star’s tightly-toned body is the product of secretly using the weight loss drug Ozempic.

Richards has recently very explicitly denied those allegations. And now she’s proving her body is the product of hard work!!

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a gym selfie showing off her impeccably-toned washboard abs. As you can see (below), she tagged her personal trainer Cory Gregory while adding the hashtag #IWantAbs2023 to cap off the sexy and strong shot:

Ab-spiration!

Then, on Tuesday, she was back for more! Mauricio Umansky‘s wife offered up a second snap of her super-toned arms while sharing a deeper look at her weight training-based fitness regimen:

“Keeping you up to speed since I have so many question in my DMs”

Get it, girl!

She’s putting in the work in the gym, that’s for sure. Girl power personified!!

What do y’all think about these new sexy snaps, Perezcious readers?! Share your take on Kyle’s fitness habits down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kyle Richards/Instagram]