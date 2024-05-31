Kyle Richards BLASTS Lisa Vanderpump Over Cryptic Comments Made About Mauricio Umansky Split!

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump are still at odds five years after the Vanderpump Rules star left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

Their latest drama began when LVP appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday. During the show, host Alex Cooper asked her if she had “ever known a cast mate’s partner was cheating.” Her response? YES! She said:

“They’re on a reality show, and they’re living their lives. Of course, all marriages have problems. Anybody that says, ‘he is perfect my love, and they’re my king.’ … I mean, f**k off. It’s your husband, get real. Then suddenly, they get divorced, but they’ve been saying, ‘Oh, love bean or my king.’ … Life’s not like that. You’ve got two imperfect people living together that it’s not, you know, and that’s bulls**t. How many times have you seen this, especially on that show that I used to be on? … Everything’s just going just fine. And then, oh, we are getting a divorce, or oh, we’ve just separated.”

While Lisa didn’t name the names of those who played up their love for the cameras, it is not hard to figure out that she was talking about Mauricio Umansky and her former friend Kyle! She often referred to Mo as her “love bean!” Plus, we all know there were rumors of infidelity on both sides before and after the pair announced their separation. For his part, Mauricio dealt with cheating rumors throughout their 27-year marriage.

At one point, fans speculated the real estate agent was having an affair with her co-star Dorit Kemsley! And, of course, when it comes to Kyle, there is the Morgan Wade cheating drama. However, when the reality stars split, they denied any wrongdoing in their marriage. Hmm. It’s pretty clear these cryptic comments from LVP were about Kyle and Mauricio! Watch (below):

Naturally, Kyle was upset over her “really mean” remarks. But instead of ignoring it, she took a moment to slam Lisa on Amazon Live on Thursday! The television personality said:

“[She was] trying to imply that when I was, you know, showing myself being happy, that I actually wasn’t — which is an absolute lie, and she knows that. She just does that to be really mean. And then she goes on to say, ‘I’m not saying who I’m talking about. I would never do such a thing.’ This is always what she does.”

Kyle noted that Lisa’s comments were “so classic her,” and she “never changes or grows or learns” no matter how much time has passed:

“It’s so funny how Lisa loves to do these kind of jabs and then does the, ‘I’m not saying.’ You know, this is always what she’s done. It’s very classic LVP.”

Damn. As Kyle alludes to, this is not the first time LVP has thrown jabs at Kyle and Mau. During an early season of RHOBH, the restaurateur actually took out a notice claiming Mauricio cheated on Kyle with another woman. They ended their beef at the time. However, their feud reignited years later after a massive fight in Season 9. Lisa and Kyle’s friendship has been over ever since! And clearly, these two women are nowhere close to repairing their relationship! That being said, Kyle mentioned on Amazon Live that she’d be “happy to get into it” with Lisa at some point, adding:

“I don’t think she wants that, and we’re here to talk about fun stuff. So if she’d like to, I’m happy to talk about some things about her, too.”

We need Andy Cohen and cameras STAT to document another showdown between Lisa and Kyle — if the SUR owner agrees to “get into it” with her ex-bestie! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

