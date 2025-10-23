Kylie Jenner Finally Addresses Backlash Over That Gold Dress She Wore To Justin & Hailey Bieber's Wedding!

Kylie Jenner has no regrets about what she wore to Justin and Hailey Bieber‘s wedding, even all these years later!

Back in 2019, the makeup mogul attended her friend’s nuptials — and she showed up in style! Ky wore a gold, one-shoulder gown that showed off her bust and legs due to the asymmetrical cut-outs. She completed the bold look with a butterfly purse. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow, right? Kylie looked stunning! However, many at the time thought it wasn’t appropriate wedding attire for a guest! It doesn’t violate the white rule, but the argument was that something so bold DOES threaten to literally outshine any bridal gown.

Well, you won’t find the reality star apologizing for the ensemble in 2025! She said on Vogue’s Life in Looks series on YouTube on Wednesday that she was unbothered — because Hailey was unbothered. Or at least, she thinks so…

“I think people were like a little upset that I went all out, but they didn’t care, I don’t think. Hailey, call me, if you have an issue.”

Hailey needs to weigh in STAT! LOLz! Although Kylie “probably wouldn’t wear this now to someone’s wedding,” she still loves it:

“I think I had the impression that people were gonna just be going all out, and I loved this look. I had one of the best nights, actually. I was like the last one to leave the wedding.”

Kylie definitely went all out! And we bet she was one of the best dressed at the celebration! See what she had to say about her controversial look (below):

