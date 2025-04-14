Kylie Jenner Brought Stormi To Support Dad Travis Scott At His Late-Night Coachella Set!

Stormi Webster can already cross Coachella off her bucket list… And she’s only 7 years old!!

The celeb kid’s dad Travis Scott was one of the music festival’s headliners on Saturday night, but she won’t have to watch his performance back on a recording… She saw it live with her own eyes!

On Sunday, TMZ obtained a video of the little one sitting on a family friend’s shoulders in the vip area reserved for Trav’s loved ones. And she looked like she was having a great time vibing to his music!! Watch (below):

The outlet reported the video was taken around 12:30 a.m., so it was a late night on Saturday for the kiddo… Or, we guess, early morning!

Insiders told the news org Kylie left her BF Timothée Chalamet, whom she was packing on the PDA with earlier in the day, to spend some time with Stormi. She and sister Kendall Jenner apparently took her backstage to say hi to the FE!N singer — and all reportedly went well. The source claimed he and Kylie have a fantastic co-parenting relationship. That’s so nice to hear!

What an experience for Stormi!

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]