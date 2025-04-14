Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Lady GaGa Is Satanic! Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Couldn’t Keep Their Hands -- And Lips -- Off Each Other At Coachella! Perez Hilton Reviews Lady GaGa’s Coachella Performance! Oh Boy! This Was: Why Did Coachella Implode? Fyre Festival Craziness In The Desert This Year! Coachella Chaos! Disorganized Festival Shaping Up To Be A 'Literal Hell' For Attendees! Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner Gives Update On Wife After Police Shooting -- But His Statement Is BIZARRELY Chill! Hailey Bieber Shows Off Post-Baby Bikini Body In Hawt New Pic! Coachella Messed Up - And They Know It! Teresa Giudice Opens Up About THAT Coachella Meeting With Taylor Swift! Doja Cat Doesn't Want Your Kids At Her Shows!! Ouch! Kid Cudi BROKE His Foot During Coachella Performance -- See The Footage! Sabrina Carpenter References BF Barry Keoghan’s NSFW Saltburn Bathtub Scene During Coachella Performance!

Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Brought Stormi To Support Dad Travis Scott At His Late-Night Coachella Set!

Kylie Jenner Brought Stormi To Support Dad Travis Scott At His Coachella Set!

Stormi Webster can already cross Coachella off her bucket list… And she’s only 7 years old!!

The celeb kid’s dad Travis Scott was one of the music festival’s headliners on Saturday night, but she won’t have to watch his performance back on a recording… She saw it live with her own eyes!

Related: Timothée Chalamet’s Family Warning Him Not To Make ‘A Terrible Mistake’ Proposing To Kylie!

On Sunday, TMZ obtained a video of the little one sitting on a family friend’s shoulders in the vip area reserved for Trav’s loved ones. And she looked like she was having a great time vibing to his music!! Watch (below):

The outlet reported the video was taken around 12:30 a.m., so it was a late night on Saturday for the kiddo… Or, we guess, early morning!

Insiders told the news org Kylie left her BF Timothée Chalamet, whom she was packing on the PDA with earlier in the day, to spend some time with Stormi. She and sister Kendall Jenner apparently took her backstage to say hi to the FE!N singer — and all reportedly went well. The source claimed he and Kylie have a fantastic co-parenting relationship. That’s so nice to hear!

What an experience for Stormi!

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 14, 2025 08:09am PDT

Share This