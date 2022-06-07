Kylie Jenner Frees The Nipple In Daring Bikini Pic! Look!

Kylie Jenner is letting it all hang out! But, like, artistically!

The 24-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to show off her amazing bikini body. But it wasn’t just dangerous curves and sun tanned sexiness for her 336 million IG followers — this time, the nipple made an appearance, too! LOLz!

In her snap, Kylie created an optical illusion of sorts by showing off a skin-tone bikini top with artistically-added nipples designed on the front. So it looks like she’s baring all — but she’s actually totally covered up!

The star delivered a very brief (and very poignant) caption to cap it all off, too, echoing what so many other women have stated on the social media app and elsewhere in the digital realm:

“free the nipple”

Free it, indeed! And in Kylie’s case here, at least she found a way to artistically work around that prohibition by showing off the creatively-designed swimwear without running afoul of IG’s rules!!

So sexy! So many curves! Loving it!

The bikini, which is appropriately known as the “Naked Bikini,” was created by Lotta Volkova for Jean Paul Gaultier. And it definitely gives off fully nude vibes until you look closer at it and see what’s going on!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]