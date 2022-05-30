Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Pic Of BOTH Her Babies -- LOOK!

Kylie Jenner is one proud momma bear! As she should be!

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old makeup mogul gave fans major baby fever when she shared an adorable snap of LITTLE WITTLE TOES!!

Taking to Instagram, she posted a photo of 4-year-old Stormi Webster and her little brother, captioning the snap:

“i made these little feet”

Aww. You sure did, Kyles!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Now, we know it’s not a face photo, but it’s still hella cute!

Hmm, maybe we’ll get the full pic whenever she decides to reveal the little guy’s new name!

Not long after giving birth to her son, Kris Jenner‘s youngest daughter revealed his name was Wolf Jacques Webster, but she and partner Travis Scott later changed their minds, saying:

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

While there was speculation they may have changed his name to avoid a rift with Tammy Hembrow, who also named her son Wolf, those close to the Kylie Cosmetics founder say it just became apparent it wasn’t the little one’s vibe!

So what is his vibe? Well, that’s still to be determined, but you can’t really blame the pair for wanting to get it right. Oh and by the way, this isn’t the first picture we’ve seen of him. Back in April, Kylie let followers in on another sneak peek, sharing:

CLEARLY a fan of baby piggies, LOL!

We also got a glimpse of his precious hand when she first made the announcement:

As for what’s next for Kylie and Travis, a source close to the family recently revealed an engagement hadn’t been ruled out, explaining:

“The priority has been about taking care of the kids. [They are] keeping things between themselves calm and chilled and setting up boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long term. [She] goes back and forth about engagement and marriage. She does like her independence but can’t imagine herself long term with anyone other than Travis.”

Kudos for staying smart about it! No need to rush into anything or put any undue pressure on the relationship. As those keeping up know, it’s already been a trying time for the rapper, with the Astroworld tragedy of November 2021 still haunting him at every turn. Most recently, news came out that a fan who suffered a miscarriage after the concert is suing him over it, calling the loss a wrongful death.

In better news, for the 31-year-old father at least, his latest merch drop drew the attention of an astounding 1 million fans in 30 minutes! So something tells us he’ll be able to move on through all of this. He also created Project HEAL in the Astroworld aftermath, “a multi-tier, long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts.”

So yeah, good on them for staying focused on healing for now. Weddings can happen whenever, especially when you’re insanely RICH!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram.]