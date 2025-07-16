Kylie Jenner & Stormi Get Glam With Mommy-Daughter Makeup Tutorial 

Stormi Webster is taking after her momma Kylie Jenner!

The mother-daughter duo appeared in their very first makeup tutorial together on TikTok on Tuesday amid a Greece vacation, and it was adorable! The 27-year-old captioned the video:

“our first GRWM together. we always make vids together for fun and i never post them but this was just tooooo cute”

Aw!!

Naturally, the pair only used Kylie Cosmetics products as they got ready, including putting on some Kylie Cosmetics Lip Butter in the peach mango shade. Stormi commented, “Really glossy.” Hah! She then put on blush while her mom put on foundation as the model explained:

“Stormi likes to play with my makeup sometimes, but obviously she doesn’t wear makeup yet.”

Later, Kylie helped the 7-year-old put on mascara while the little girl said of her travels:

“I love the boat that we were on. I love the food, I love the water … the water is so warm.”

The Kardashians star then wondered:

“Do you like having sleepovers with mommy every night?”

Of course, the answer was a big “yes!” Kylie then gushed:

“You’re so cute. Mommy always tells you, though, you’re the most beautiful without …”

Travis Scott‘s daughter finished the sentence:

“makeup.”

Such an important sentiment! And when Stormi was all ready to go, she quipped:

“Now we’re just waiting on mommy to finish.”

LOLz! Her sass is iconic! Watch the sweet clip:

@kyliejenner our first GRWM together ???? we always make vids together for fun and i never post them but this was just tooooo cute ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

What a precious duo!

Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!

