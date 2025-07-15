Kendall & Kylie Jenner Thought They Were Too Famous To Attend Brother Brody’s Wedding: REPORT

Brody Jenner got married over the weekend, and his wedding was notably without two very high-profile guests… who are also very close to him!

On Saturday, Brody tied the knot with now-wife Tia Blanco at the Malibu, California estate of his mom Linda Thompson. There were roughly 60-70 guests on hand to attend the wedding, per reports. And yes, that included Brody’s father Caitlyn Jenner — who was married to Thompson from 1981 to 1986.

But you know who wasn’t there?! Brody’s half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. And the supposed reasoning for their absence is… suspicious!

According to a source who spoke to TMZ on Monday, both Kylie and Kendall were invited to Brody’s wedding, and yet neither one of them showed up. But there’s no bad blood there! Huh?! See, the insider claims that actually, Kylie and Kendall specifically chose not to attend as a strategic move to help keep the spotlight on the bride and groom.

Uhhh… Hold up… Kylie and Kendall dipped out on the wedding because they felt like they would take all the attention away from Tia and Brody?! Essentially meaning… they thought they were too famous to attend?! Wild, when you put it like that!

FYI, in addition to Caitlyn, Brody’s brothers Brandon and Burt Jenner were on hand. Brandon even performed on the guitar as the couple walked down the aisle. Awww!

But Kylie was out on a yacht thousands of miles away (HERE) while the wedding was going down back in Malibu. And then Kendall has recently been photographed on her own vacay in Saint-Tropez. So, Brody’s half-sisters were nowhere close to the nuptials. Awkward!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What do U think of this source’s claims about why Kenny and Kylie were AWOL?

Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)…

