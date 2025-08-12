Meet The Princess Trying To Be The UK's Kylie Jenner!

Kylie Jenner (UK Version).

That’s at least what’s being touted right now about Princess Andre, the 18-year-old daughter of British singer-songwriter Peter Andre and model Katie Price! If you’ve never heard of her, get ready! Because industry insiders think she’s about to take off on a path similar to that of the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Related: Kylie Jenner & Stormi Get Glam With Mommy-Daughter Makeup Tutorial!

The nepo baby has a brand new reality TV show aptly called The Princess Diaries, which follows her life as a young star in the spotlight on her journey to become a makeup mogul just like Kylie! An insider told The Sun on Monday:

“Princess has got ambitions of being the next Kylie Jenner. Everyone’s been saying they can see that happening, with her own TV show and a make-up range coming out. She also has lots more deals in the pipeline to consider.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Andre (@princess_andre)

Obvi she’s a fan! But is that really enough to replicate the kind of overwhelming fame Kylie has known since her early days? The 27-year-old is the youngest sibling of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, after all! And that’s done a LOT for her. Don’t get us wrong, the Andre name is recognizable, but not nearly on the same level.

Now, Princess’ momma Katie seems to think (hope?) she’s going to follow in Kylie’s footsteps in the modeling world… But that’s apparently not on the 18-year-old’s agenda. The insider told the outlet:

“When Katie says that Princess is ‘following in her footsteps,’ she isn’t.”

The differentiation is evident in her ITV reality show, which features Peter and Princess’ older brother Junior Andre, but no Katie. You can ch-ch-check out a preview (below):

The Sun source added:

“She is gonna be like the next big thing, someone who young people can relate to.”

Hmmm. Legit forecasting, or just some clever marketing? Consider us pretty darn skeptical… for now.

But do YOU agree? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Princess Andre & Kylie Jenner/Instagram]