This is a sugar high! So sweet!

Gay icon Kylie Minogue has teamed up with Perezcious fave Jessie Ware for a power collab!

1,000% pure disco!

Taking you back to Studio 54!

Kiss Of Life is Donna Summer greatness!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Kylie Minogue!

And CLICK HERE to listen to more from Jessie Ware!