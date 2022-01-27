Lacey Chabert Reveals Her 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Hilarious Reaction To Learning She’s Gretchen Wieners In Mean Girls!

Lacey Chabert’s daughter is officially a Mean Girls stan!

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Tuesday, the 39-year-old actress revealed that her 5-year-old daughter Julia Nehdar has already become acquainted with some of her most iconic roles – including the one and only Gretchen Wieners from the early aughts flick. That’s just so fetch! (Sorry, we had to!) While the little one hasn’t seen the entire movie, Chabert explained that she saw snippets, all thanks to her husband, David Nehdar. And of course, Julia had some burning questions for her momma about it:

“Well, she [Julia] is only 5 but I did come home from work one day and my husband was like, ‘Yeah, we watched a few scenes from it.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ She goes, ‘Mommy, I didn’t know you were Gretchen Wieners. Did you know that was your name.’”

The Party of Five alum then quipped:

“It’s so funny even hearing that name come out of her mouth.”

We imagine so! Despite not having fully watched Mean Girls (yet), Chabert noted that Julie is aware that her mom is practically the queen of the Hallmark Channel after appearing in dozens of movies on the network over the years. She said:

“We passed a Hallmark card store and she goes, ‘Oh, look mommy, there’s your crown. I was like, ‘OK.’”

Fingers crossed for a recreation of Gretchen’s best lines when Julia is older now! You can ch-ch-check out the entire interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, Movieclips/YouTube, Lacey Chabert/Instagram]