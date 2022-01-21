Hilary Duff Finally Reveals Lizzie McGuire Reboot Plot That Was Too Hot For Disney

You may have assumed Hilary Duff had moved on from the idea of a Lizzie McGuire reboot, especially considering she’s doing promo for a completely different show, the sitcom spinoff How I Met Your Father. But in her wide-ranging interview with Cosmopolitan this week, the former child star freely talks about the revival that somehow failed to ever fully materialize.

Disney canned the series after several months in development, including multiple full episodes being filmed — and up until now, Hilary had only hinted at why. Back when news broke that LGBT-centric YA show Love, Victor was moving from Disney+ to Hulu because it wasn’t “family-friendly” enough for the Mouse House, its would-be star infamously quipped on social media:

“sounds familiar…”

We learned later that she and fired showrunner Terri Minsky were on the same page with what they wanted — and it sounded like it was just too adult for Disney.

So what exactly was it that they had an issue with? What was too hot for Mickey? Hilary revealed to Cosmo:

“My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, ‘I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn’t, and I’m turning 30. What the f**k?'”

Seriously? That’s it?!

Sounds like a fairly reasonable premise for a show. Heck, sounds like the beginning of half the sweet rom coms on the Hallmark channe! Is the idea of infidelity really too risqué for Disney? It wasn’t even about the hero cheating, it was her man! That happens to plenty of young, virtuous Disney starlets, believe us!

At the end of the day, that was the story that Hilary and Terri wanted to tell — an everygirl’s tale of being treated unfairly by a guy and having to pick yourself up by your bootstraps. Frankly, it sounds like something a LOT of young women (and not just women) could relate to.

So is it really for sure dead? No chance at it ever getting made? Actually, the So Yesterday singer still has hope. She told the mag:

“In my 34 years I’ve realized that everything does happen for a reason. There’s a time and a place for everything. It just wasn’t her moment. I’m constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that’s really sweet. It’s not dead, and it’s not alive.”

Hey, maybe Disney just needs a couple more years to grow up and get used to the idea.

