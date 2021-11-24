Mean Girls Star Lacey Chabert Reveals Her Sister Has Died At Just 46 -- Read Her Tribute

Lacey Chabert is sharing some devastating family news.

The Mean Girls star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that her older sister, Wendy, passed away at the age of 46.

Alongside a stunning high school portrait of Wendy, the 39-year-old actress wrote:

“My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone. We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever.”

Lacey didn’t share any details about how Wendy passed, but went on to say her family is “broken hearted,” adding:

“The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much.”

According to reports, Wendy was living in Texas, where she worked as a baker at the grocery store chain, Market Street. She had two sons with a man named Shane Riggio, but it’s not clear if the two were still married at the time of her passing.

Following the news of her death, fellow celebs and Hallmark Channel actors shared their condolences in the comments section of the post (below).

Candace Cameron Bure wrote:

“Lacy[sic], we are praying for you, your family and Wendy’s family. We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend.”

Tamera Mowry added:

“Oh dear Lacey! I’m so so sorry! Praying for you, Wendy’s family, and your family.”

Melissa Joan Hart offered:

“I’m devastated and heartbroken! I am so sorry Lacey! Sending you so much love!”

Danica McKeller shared:

“Oh my goodness, Lacey. I love you so much and am sending prayers and love to you. I don’t know what I could possibly do but please call on me if I can do anything at all.”

Even the official IG of the Hallmark Channel — on which Lacey’s next film Christmas at Castle Hart will air this holiday season — sent its love, writing:

“We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending our love and strength to you and your family during this time.”

The actress frequently expressed how much she loved Wendy on social media. Back in August, she honored the baker and her other big sister, Crissy, in a post celebrating National Sisters Day. Captioning a cute throwback picture, she wrote:

“Couldn’t let #nationalsistersday pass without saying how much I love my two sisters. They are the best big sisters ever and I thank God for them every day. Love you Wendy and Crissy.”

Our hearts are with Lacey and her family during this tragic time.

[Image via Instagram/Nicky Nelson/WENN]