TikTok Star Stacey Pentland Dead At 37 After Cancer Battle

Popular TikTok creator Stacey Pentland passed away on Thursday following a battle with terminal cancer.

The mother of four grew to online fame after she was diagnosed with the illness last year and decided to document her fight against the disease. She was just 37. A message sadly confirming her death was posted to Pentland’s account last week that read:

“It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that our beautiful Stacey passed away this afternoon at 20 to 2. Can I ask you to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time. ”

So, so sad…

Related: Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot While Unloading Baby Shower Gifts From Her Car

Many of Stacey’s friends and fans took to the comment section to mourn their dear friend and “inspiration,” writing:

“Those little videos each day [will] be sadly missed.” “No more pain, anxiety, and suffering for the beautiful woman I never met but felt like I knew.” “There are no words, heartbroken for her and her family. Fly high, Stacey, the most incredible woman I’ve ever come across in my life.” “Utterly heartbroken oh stace I’m so so so sorry I have no words just so unfair thinking of your babys and family right now.” “A true inspiration. I will never, ever, forget Stacey Pentland for as long as I live.” “R.I.P. you beautiful soul, thank you for being so brave and taking us all on your journey.”

Stacey, who lived in Newcastle, England, joined TikTok in April 2020, around the time she was diagnosed with cancer. She amassed over 200,000 followers as well as 5 million likes on her videos, which usually consisted of updates on her treatment and health, discussing her family life, and day-to-day activities. Her last video, shared on November 15, painted a very sad picture.

Related: Andrew Garfield’s Beautiful Statement On Grieving His Late Mother: ‘I Hope This Grief Stays With Me’

Struggling to speak and with an oxygen tube in her nose, the momma explained that she had woken up very early in the morning and decided to make breakfast. But soon after, she found herself feeling weak and literally “crawled up the stairs” to her bedroom, feeling out of breath by the time she made it to the top. Hear her explain the situation (below).

Stacey leaves behind her husband and four children, who we are thinking of dearly in this devastating time. May Pentland rest in peace knowing she and her brave fight made an impact on so many viewers. R.I.P.

[Image via Stacey Pentland/TikTok]