Why Lala Kent Believes Tom Sandoval Is Similar To... Charles Manson?!

We’ve heard some pretty wild theories about Scandoval over the past few months – but Lala Kent’s latest idea about the whole cheating debacle is just beyond ridiculous!! …Right??

During her Give Them Lala podcast episode on Wednesday, the 32-year-old reality star brought up the theory that Tom Sandoval is like killer cult leader Charles Manson. No joke. For those who don’t know, Manson was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in 1971 after convincing his followers — known as The Manson Family — to go on a heinous murder spree in Los Angeles that killed seven people, including pregnant film star Sharon Tate. Awful.

So how does Sandoval compare to Manson in Lala’s eyes? Besides the known-by-the-last-name-thing? Well, she shared on the podcast that the late convict “preyed on women” who were “lost” and “gave them a safe space” — noting that Manson’s methods were similar to how Sandoval allegedly manipulated and made Raquel Leviss feel during their affair:

“They hung on every word of his, because they didn’t know any different … like she [Leviss] said, ‘I finally felt heard and seen,’ so I’m thinking that that’s kind of the equivalent.”

OK, we get the manipulation factor. But that’s still quite a leap from your average El Lay f**kboi to someone whose goal is mass murder and a race war.

But Lala she didn’t stop there. The Vanderpump Rules star said she believes Raquel could be controlled by someone similar to the infamous cult leader, saying the 28-year-old would most likely have done “what Charles told her to do” and then turn around to say, “‘We should get breakfast burritos. I would love a hot cup of tea.’” Yeesh. Funny, but also maybe a wee bit too far??

Adding to the “insane” theory, Lala continued:

“I think we would need to dig deep into whoever did the psych evaluations on the cult members of Charles Manson, and then we would know what really was going on with Raquel.”

Look, no one is a huge fan of Raquel and Sandoval right now. That’s understandable, given the horrendous way they’ve handled the cheating scandal. But to say their whole situation is similar to The Manson Family? That’s taking things way too far.

According to Lala, though, this theory “did not” come from her, and she was only “repeating what someone else said.” Some fan online, we guess? That still doesn’t make it right. And Sandoval must not be too happy about his co-star’s claims now. Wonder if he’ll choose to clap back at these comments as he did with the white nail polish article…

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Lala that Sandoval is similar to Manson? Or do you think her theory is so extreme as to be cruel? Let us know in the comments below!

