Lala Kent Shares HILARIOUS Drugged Up Post-Op Video After Getting Her ‘Boobs Done’!

This is just too funny!

As you may recall, Lala Kent previously revealed to the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast on April 18 that in honor of the paperback release of her book Give Them Lala, she was planning to get her boobs done that same week. Now, the 31-year-old reality star is giving a peek into some behind-the-scenes moments following her operation — and trust us when we say it is absolutely hilarious!

Lala posted a video to Instagram on Friday of herself completely out of it from her medication while lounging in a hospital bed with her head wrapped up following her breast augmentation surgery. As her doctor and friends checked in on how she was doing, the first thing she desperately needed to know was:

“Did I fart?”

LOLz!!! An important post-op question right there!

After reassuring the Vanderpump Rules personality that she did not pass gas at all (phew?!), Lala admitted she felt “groggy” at the time and really wanted two of her favorite comforts. What are her post-surgery must-haves? Her bed and some episodes of The Real Housewives, of course! No better time to catch up on the latest episodes than while in recovery, right?!

And when it came down to how Lala looked after going under the knife, her friend was quick to comment that she was “beautiful already.”

However, Ocean‘s momma was not buying it whatsoever, firing back:

“Don’t lie, Jess!”

Still, her pal could not resist telling her how great she did during the procedure, to which Lala responded:

“Well, I was asleep. Of course I did amazing.”

Ha! That sass still comes out even while still loopy!

The Bravolebrity finished up the video with one last post-op request: a hair dryer!

She said:

“I want a blow dryer in the bed, to warm it and then get in it.”

Nothing like a warm and cozy bed to slide into after a surgery!

Lala also shared in the caption of the post that she was so excited about her new boobs that she needed to tell everyone on the elevator about it:

“I continued on the elevator, announcing to everyone who entered, ‘I got my boobs done.’ Some may wonder why my head is wrapped up. We all got so caught up on boobie talk, we neglected to mention my sweet left ear being pinned back I feel really happy. Thank you @plastixdocs”

LOLz! We love that Lala is feeling so good right now, especially after having to deal with so much drama over the past couple of months as a result of her ex Randall Emmett‘s cheating ways!

Ch-ch-check out the rest of her hysterical commentary in the video (below):

Too good!

We are wishing Lala a smooth recovery!

Reactions to the clip? Let us know in the comments!

