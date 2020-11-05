Lamar Odom & Sabrina Parr End Their Engagement As He Seeks 'Help'

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr‘s days as a couple are no more!

On Wednesday, the personal trainer went on Instagram Stories to announce her split from the former NBA player, and even hinted how her now-ex is to blame! Her statement was short, and very much to the point, as she explained why she needed to end their engagement after one year.

Sabrina posted for her followers:

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar. This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

She continued her message by sharing Lamar is seeking treatment, though she didn’t reveal what for:

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

That can’t be good! And it makes even more sense why the fitness aficionado needed to bow out. After all, Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans saw how his marriage to Khloé Kardashian played out amid his battles with substance abuse.

It was truly a miracle Odom was able to recover after suffering a near fatal drug overdose in a Nevada brothel circa 2015.

While it’s unclear what demons the 40-year-old is battling currently, we truly hope he’s getting the right care and help. As for Sabrina?? She seems to have made peace with their split, following up on IG Story with a tweet from Inky Johnson which read:

“Maturity is learning to walk away from people and situations that threaten your peace of mind, self-respect, values, morals and self worth.”

And “walk away” she has! Parr has since deleted any trace of Odom from her Instagram, though she still remains present on his, including in a September post from their engagement party!

Also still up on his page is a pic from the recent sexy photo shoot to promote his now-ex’s e-book, The Natural Body Guide:

It’s sad to see they’ve broken up, but it really does sound like it was for the best.

