Larsa Pippen Is Dating Michael Jordan's Son!!

Jordan and Pippen are teaming up once again — but we’re not talking about the former Chicago Bulls stars!

Of course, on the basketball court through the 1990s, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were unstoppable. They ran a legitimate NBA dynasty in Chicago, winning championship after championship throughout the decade. But now, a new connection is heating up between Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, and Michael’s adult son!! Wait, WHAT?!?!

According to TMZ Sports, Larsa is officially dating Marcus Jordan. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star and the 31-year-old former college basketball player have been spotted together for a while now down in Miami and elsewhere. For weeks, their interactions had drawn attention from intrigued observers. But until now, no definitive details were dished.

Well, on Monday afternoon, that all changed. The news org officially confirmed Larsa and Marcus are an item. The media outlet also reported they are “really into each other,” and have “been spending a ton of time together” down in south Florida. So there it is!!

This comes on the heels of a sighting this past weekend on the beach in Miami where they got very cozy in the sun! The pair tried to hide out under an umbrella at one point, but paparazzi cameras zoomed in. One observer even claimed they were making out down by the ocean. And hours after that eyewitness report dropped, insiders confirmed the relationship! Judge for yourself with the pics (HERE), but they sure look comfortable together, don’t they?!

Damn!!!

Like we noted, rumors have been flying for a few weeks. Late last month, Larsa and Marcus were spotted leaving a Halloween party together in El Lay. They were also spotted dancing together at the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival prior to that. At BravoCon recently, the RHOM star tried to tamp down the allegations by claiming the pair were just “friends,” and had been for a while. Now, that’s clearly not true. There’s definitely more there!

Of course, Larsa was married to MJ’s former teammate from 1997 through 2021. She shares four kids with Scottie. Since their split, she’s been linked to others, including another NBA star, Malik Beasley, and the rapper Future.

As for Marcus, he played college basketball at the University of Central Florida from 2009 through 2012. Marcus was good at UCF, earning Second-Team All-Conference USA honors in 2011. But he obviously didn’t have a pro career comparable to his dad (who could?!), and he’s since moved on to other pursuits. And pursuing Larsa, too, apparently…

Over on Twitter, social media users pointed out the shocking age gap and the fact that Larsa would have watched Marcus grow up back in the day while Scottie and Michael were starring together on the Bulls:

“Larsa Pippen was babysitting Michael Jordan’s son when he was a kid and now they’re dating that’s nuts” “Larsa pippen dating Marcus Jordan in 2022 is weird af considering she was around him as a kid in the 90s when Michael Jordan and Scotty [sic] pippen were winning championship” “Larsa Pippen wakes up everyday and think about different ways to embarrass Scottie Pippen.” “Larsa Pippen, like the kardashians, does not get embarrassed or feel shame. It’s fascinating.” “If Larsa Pippen’s preying on Marcus Jordan was reversed y’all would be mad. Imagine if Scottie Pippen was dating Michael Jordan’s daughter, y’all would say he was a creep/pedophile. Give Larsa that same energy.”

Yikes! Those are sure some reactions…

Of course, Michael and Scottie have had beef in recent times following their illustrious playing careers. The famed documentary The Last Dance, which aired in 2020, very much accelerated that rift. And in January of this year, former teammate Charles Oakley claimed the two former Bulls haven’t been on speaking terms for a while.

Obviously, Larsa’s actions are separate from whatever Scottie’s wishes on the matter might be. And Marcus is a grown man who can make his own decisions. But still, this must be adding to the drama of that whole dynamic.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

