SHOCKING Lawsuit Launched After Hallmark Star's Death -- Did Restaurant Threaten To 'Arrest' Patrons Trying To Give Him CPR?!

More than two months after Mike Heslin’s unexpected death, we finally have a bit more information… But it offers ZERO semblance of peace.

In July, we reported that the Hallmark star tragically died at just 30 years old. His husband Scotty Dynamo announced the news in a somber Instagram post revealing his love “passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital. Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened.”

Related: Priscilla Presley Recalls Moment She Took Lisa Marie Off Life Support

You can read his full tribute (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty Dynamo (@scottydynamo)

So sad. And unfortunately, the situation just became SO much sadder.

On Monday, RadarOnline reported that Michael and Scotty were eating at Javier’s restaurant at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas with friends when tragedy struck. According to a wrongful death lawsuit seen by the outlet, the eatery took a hands-off approach as Mike “exhibited obvious signs of a medical emergency.” And what’s worse is they apparently “forcefully interfered” with a patron who attempted to administer CPR to the Special Ops: Lioness actor.

What?!

According to the suit, the restaurant had an emergency AED (Automated External Defibrillator) available, but it was at no point retrieved during the fatal situation. On top of that, Mike’s friends were reportedly “forcefully removed” from the establishment during the traumatic incident. Scotty, who filed the suit, accused the restaurant of preventing customers from helping Mike AND claimed his group was “threatened with arrest” for attempting to intervene. He also claims the restaurant “demanded” he and others delete any footage they recorded of the catastrophe.

That’s absolutely INSANE! Why on Earth would they threaten to arrest concerned citizens for attempting to save a man’s life?! The suit goes on:

“Michael’s death was an avoidable tragedy. Defendant’s failures, individually and cumulatively, proximately caused or substantially contributed to Michael’s preventable death.”

In the suit, Scotty accuses the restaurant of five counts of wrongful death; loss of consortium, negligence; negligent hiring, retention, training, and supervision; as well as gross negligence. He is seeking damages in excess of $30,000 in order to cover funeral expenses and punitive damages as Mike’s death was “a direct and proximate result of Defendants’ acts and omissions.” You can visit a GoFundMe set up in Mike’s name HERE.

What a wild and unexpected development in this case… We hope more answers surface soon. Our hearts remain with Mike’s loved ones!

[Images via Mike Heslin/Instagram]