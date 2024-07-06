Lioness Actor Mike Heslin Mysteriously Dead At Just 30 Years Old: 'Doctors Have No Explanation'

Mike Heslin, an actor known for his work in Special Ops: Lioness and The Holiday Proposal Plan, has mysteriously passed away at just 30 years old.

His devastated husband, Scotty Dynamo, announced on Instagram Friday that he died on July 2 “from an unexpected cardiac event after a week long battle in the hospital.” According to his partner, Mike was “young” and “in perfect health” at the time of his death. What makes this tragic situation crazier? Scotty said that “the doctors have no explanation for what happened” to The Influencers alum! Whoa.

The musician went on to call Mike “a brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel” who helped him get through “multiple rounds of cancer.” He continued:

“He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on or the best advice. He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him. He moved through life with such ease and confidence, and turned everyone around him into a better version of themselves. No matter how difficult things got, we knew that there was nothing we couldn’t overcome with Mike in our corner.”

Scotty then shared that he and Mike were “in the early stages of starting a family” before his death, adding:

“You always told me that you felt like you were meant to be a dad, and I couldn’t agree more. You would be the world’s most perfect father. If I ever become a dad, I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you are. You were the most generous and giving person. It brings me peace to know that, through your wish to be a donor, you have given the gift of life to four different families. We are 3 weeks away from your birthday and 4 months shy of our 1 year wedding anniversary, but I know that you are in a better place and that heaven has gained another angel.”

Concluding the tribute, Scotty said:

“Michael, in the words of Shania Twain: I’ll love you ‘forever and for always.'”

This breaks just our hearts. What a terrible situation. See the post (below):

Hopefully, Scotty will get more answers about what happened to his husband soon. We send him love and light during this difficult time. A GoFundMe campaign was created to help cover funeral costs and hospital expenses, as well as provide support to his loved ones. See HERE.

