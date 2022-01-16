Update time! Also, we take J.R. Hilton to see the new Scream movie and we share our reactions! And my #daughters get some really cool presents! Watch! Enjoy! SHARE! Did U watch the new "Scream" sequel too? Thoughts??/hqdefault.jpg" /> Leave My Mom Alone! Plus, SCREAM - My Son And I Review The New Film! | Perez Hilton - Perez Hilton
Update time! Also, we take J.R. Hilton to see the new Scream movie and we share our reactions! And my #daughters get some really cool presents! Watch! Enjoy! SHARE! Did U watch the new "Scream" sequel too? Thoughts??

Leave My Mom Alone! Plus, SCREAM - My Son And I Review The New Film! | Perez Hilton

Someone/s from Miami are causing Momma Perez unnecessary drama. And we need to put a stop to this! Catching you all up on life! Update time! Also, we take J.R. Hilton to see the new Scream movie and we share our reactions! And our girls get some really cool presents! Watch!

Did U watch the new Scream sequel too? Thoughts??

Jan 16, 2022 11:45am PDT

