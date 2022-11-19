Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Spotted Leaving The Same NYC Restaurant Amid Romance!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s romance continues to heat up!

According to Page Six on Saturday, the couple were caught out to dinner at Cipriani in New York City on Friday night. They were also joined by the 48-year-old actor’s friend and venture capitalist Vivi Nevo. While Leo and Gigi’s security attempted to hurry them out of the restaurant, the outlet noted they tried to hide from the paparazzi. Obviously, that wasn’t too successful. LOLz!

For the date night, Leo sported a buff black coat and black jeans paired with white sneakers, a baseball cap, and mask that covered most of his face. Meanwhile, Gigi rocked a crop top, leather jacket, and blue scarf, which she used to block her face. You can ch-ch-check out the photos from their evening HERE.

This latest sighting comes after the pair were first romantically linked together back in September, as they were spotted getting cozy at a party Casa Cipriani in Soho. So far, they have been keeping things pretty hush-hush when it comes to their relationship. However, a source told Page Six at the time Leo and Gigi were “getting to know each other” and were “taking it slow.”

Since then, they continued to be spotted at the same locations. The Don’t Look Up star was caught staying at the same hotel, the Royal Monceau, as Gigi during Paris Fashion Week. A source shared with E! News that the 27-year-old model was “thankful” to have the support of Leo during her work trip abroad, adding:

“Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now. They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together. Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it’s exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It’s going well so far.”

The two were then spotted again partying together out at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Halloween. According to Page Six, Gigi and Leo arrived at the event on a party bus with her sister Bella Hadid, art dealer Helly Nahmad, and model Irina Shayk. An eyewitness said:

“Leo wore a [scary] mask, half-monster, half-zombie most of the night unless he was drinking. The group got bottle service.”

Although Gigi didn’t attend Leo’s birthday bash last week, clearly, their relationship is still going strong!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]