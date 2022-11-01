Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Spotted Partying Together At Halloween Bash!

It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are still going strong!

The pair, who were first linked in September, was spotted hanging out this weekend as they celebrated Halloween in the Big Apple! According to a Page Six source on Monday, the couple was seen at Circoloco’s massive Halloween bash at the Brooklyn Navy Yard this Halloweekend.

While getting cozy during the spooky season, the Titanic star and model weren’t alone. They were spotted with Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and art dealer Helly Nahmad as they arrived aboard a party bus. Cool! Model Stella Maxwell, Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton, and House of the Dragon star Matt Smith (who was dressed as a vampire, per the insider) also attended the party.

While plenty of people went all in for the occasion, unfortunately, Gigi and Leo were evidently not ready to rock a couple’s costume just yet. But the Don’t Look Up star still decided to get into the spirit:

“Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking. The group got bottle service.”

The actor’s mask was “half monster, half zombie.” No surprise he was dressed up; Leo’s been known to go to Halloween parties incognito, such as last year when he fooled guests at a large party while he was dressed as a “100-year-old man.” Suppose a scary mask is a little sexier than a really old guy! LOLz! It’s not known yet if Gigi donned a costume.

This sighting comes just weeks after they were first romantically linked. Earlier in the fall, they were spotted getting cozy at an NYC party at Casa Cipriani in SoHo. A Page Six source said they were “getting to know each other” and “taking it slow.” They’d even started going on solo dates!!

Things must be going well if they decided to spend this latest holiday together! Last we heard from these two, they were spotted in France during Paris Fashion Week. The 47-year-old was there to support the model, and they were even spotted outside the same hotel. The show of support meant so much to the mother of one, a source told E! News last month:

“Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now. They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together. Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it’s exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It’s going well so far.”

So far, neither Gigi nor Leo have confirmed their romance and they didn’t respond to Page Six’s request for comment about their Halloween partying. With more and more holidays approaching, it seems only likely they’ll grow closer… and maybe even take things more public? Time will tell! Thoughts?!

