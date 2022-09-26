Awkward! Gigi Hadid Walked Milan Fashion Week With Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Camila Morrone Sitting Front Row!

Welp, this had to be a bit uncomfortable!

Leonardo DiCaprio‘s new girlfriend Gigi Hadid walked the Milan Fashion Week runway on Friday — but an unexpected person was watching from the front row! Yup, his ex!

Camila Morrone was captured sitting in the front row for the Versace show, but her attendance meant witnessing her ex’s new boo strut her stuff just feet away! Oof. So awkward, right?! Well, maybe not for these two! Photos captured of the event showed Camila enjoying the Italian fashion house’s latest collection while the 27-year-old took the catwalk. It’s unclear if they ever interacted during the event, but from the looks of the pictures, they kept things strictly professional. Ch-ch-check them out HERE!

You can also check out Camila’s HAWT look (below)!

She came to make a statement!

While the Don’t Look Up star wasn’t photographed at the event, a source told ET on Friday that he was there in Italy to be supportive of the model. His show of support meant only one thing, they added:

“They are fully seeing each other.”

Earlier last week, another source confirmed Leo had finally won Gigi over, sharing:

“Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They’ve been hanging out a lot and are very into each other.”

They continued:

“Things are going well between them and they’re both happy.”

Cute!

This relationship comes after the Titanic alum ended things with Camila in August, shortly after her 25th birthday, sparking a wildfire of reactions on social media. The couple had been together for four years. Almost immediately after the split, Leo set his sights on Gigi, breaking his trend of dating women younger than 25 since she’s 27. While the fashionista was said to be playing hard to get, they’ve been the talk of the town ever since getting cozy while hanging out in NYC during Fashion Week earlier this month. One eyewitness spotted the couple looking “very flirty” at Casa Cipriani, explaining:

“They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other.”

This marks the supermodel’s first public relationship since her messy split from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Zayn Malik, in 2021 following an incident involving her mother, Yolanda Hadid. They share a daughter, Khai, 2. We bet Gigi’s going to be pickier with her daughter in the picture, but it’s a good thing the 47-year-old reportedly wants a family of his own. Perhaps these two really can pull it off for the long haul? Or will Leo eventually revert back to his old ways? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below)!

